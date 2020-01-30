Concord University’s Groundhog Day Breakfast returns for 41st year

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University’s 41st Groundhog Day Breakfast is less than a week away!

On Monday Feb. 3, 2020, “Concord Charlie” will be making his weather predictions to the President of the University. After, the president will relay those insights to everyone in attendance.

The Groundhog Day Breakfast tradition has been around since 1978. Sarah Turner, Director of Alumni and Donor Relations at Concord University, said this is a great event to bring current students, faculty, and alumni together.

“It gives us something that’s unique,” Turner said. “In Concord being a smaller school and being in Southern West Virginia, traditions are important to a lot of people here. It’s something that’s fun. It’s different.”

This year’s guest speaker is Head Football Coach Dave Walker. Tickets for the Groundhog Day Breakfast are $20 and can be bought the day of the event.