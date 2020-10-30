Concord’s Beckley-Raleigh County Foundation Dinner postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Concord University Foundation is postponing the annual Beckley-Raleigh County Foundation Dinner that was originally scheduled for Nov. 5, 2020. This decision was made due to rising COVID-19 cases in surrounding areas.

The dinner, rescheduled for Apr. 22, 2021, will still give guests the opportunity to hear from motivational guest speaker J.R. Martinez live, via Zoom.

The Resort at Glade Springs will host the event in the Bright Ballroom. A reception will begin at 5 p.m. with dinner being served at 7 p.m. Martinez will virtually join guests following their meal.

Proceeds from the Beckley Dinner contribute to the Concord University Foundation’s annual fund. These annual funds are put towards student scholarships and campus improvement projects.

For additional information on how to purchase a ticket or become a sponsor, visit www.concord.edu/beckleydinner.