ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — While Concord University held a meal swipe exchange event, this is not the first time the university brought up food insecurity.

Members of the university’s Student Government Association met with lawmakers during Concord Day on Friday, January 20th.

The SGA brought up West Virginia Senate Bill 691, a bill introduced in 2022, meant to help reduce food insecurity for college students in the Mountain State. Unfortunately, the bill never made it out of committee.

Concord’s SGA president Kevin Sawyer said the meeting was meant to see if current lawmakers would address the issue again.

“Yeah, we brought it to their attention and gauge if they supported it,” said Sawyer. “Some of them, I think most of them did.”

59News reached out to several lawmakers the SGA met with for a comment, but did not hear back.