WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – One of the most anticipated events of the year for car collectors takes place this weekend at the Greenbrier.

The Concours D’Elegance is bringing the finest luxury, classic and custom cars to America’s Resort this weekend.

The weekend is chock full of events car enthusiasts are sure to enjoy. Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations for the Greenbrier said Saturday’s car show is always a highlight of the weekend.

“Saturday it’s any year, any make, any model. You’ll see everything from new Ferraris, Bentleys, Jaguars and Lamborghinis and that kind of thing all the way to some antique vehicles,” said Huffman.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. On Sunday the Concours continues with the classic car competition, where more than 80 of the finest collector cars and motorcycles assemble in the Front Circle of The Greenbrier from 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon.