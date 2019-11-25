Congressman Morgan Griffith issued statement to the House Energy and Commerce Committee

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVNS) — Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued a statement after the House Energy and Commerce Committee passed bills to support maternal health care and expand broadband coverage,

"This week, the Energy and Commerce Committee advanced several bills that have the potential to make a positive impact on residents of Virginia's Ninth Congressional District,"

According to the release, the bill advanced by Energy and Commerce Committee included, the Maternal Health Quality Improvement Act, Mapping Accuracy Promotes Services Act, and the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability Act.

