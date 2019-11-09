Congresswoman Carol Miller discusses recent trip to Israel

MT. HOPE, WV (WVNS)– Congresswoman Carol Miller attended a brunch with area faith leaders on Saturday Nov. 9 in Fayette County. At the brunch they talked about her visit to Israel, which she took in August.

Miller said the purpose of today’s gathering was to encourage faith leaders to support the Middle Eastern Country. She said it was a trip she will never forget.

“Well it was an incredible experience to see history and the Bible come to life and walk in the footsteps of Jesus and the many people that have been there before me,” Miller said.

Miller said she is thankful that she was able to share her experience with local churches from Raleigh and Fayette County.