Congresswoman Miller announced a grant to expand Rural Broadband

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS)– Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced a grant to expand rural broadband across West Virginia. The $5,432,056 grant came from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

“This grant will help bring high speed connectivity to our state to improve education, create jobs, and help small businesses grow,” Congresswoman Miller stated in a release.

According to the release, the funds will be distributed over 10 years to more than 7,057 homes and businesses.

“In West Virginia and across the nation, we’re continuing to close the digital divide so that all Americans–no matter where they live– have access to affordable broadband connectivity and the digital opportunity it brings,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai stated in a release.

The release further states, that this funding is the eighth wave of the Connect America Fund Phase II, which provides funding to 21 states. Pai, according to the release, also stated that because providers competed for Connect America Fund Auction support, more of the finite universal service dollars reached homes and businesses at a much lower cost.

The following counties will be receiving the funding through the ViaSat Company: McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Summers.