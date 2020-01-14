Congresswoman Miller announces grant for Marshall University’s Clio Project

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — Congresswoman Carol Miller announced a Digital Humanities Advancement Grant for Marshall University Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. The grant is for the Marshall University Research Corporation for the Accessibility in Digital Humanities: Making Clio Available to All project.

The Clio Project allows educators and cultural institutions to design mobile tours to explore local history and culture.

“Without that important knowledge, we would not be able to move forward and innovate as a society,” Congresswoman Miller stated.

The $98,809 grant will expand access to the country’s historical, literary, and artistic resources by helping archivists and curators care for important heritage collections, and using new media to inspire examination of significant texts and ideas.

“In keeping with (National Endowment for the Humanities) A More Perfect Union initiative, these projects will open pathways for students to engage meaningfully with the humanities and focus public attention on the history, culture, and political thought of the United States’ first 250 years as a nation,” National Endowment for the Humanities Chairman Jon Parrish Peede stated.

Marshall University and the American Foundation for the Blind collaborated on the project to increase accessibility features and user documentation for the Clio project.

The grant was funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities.