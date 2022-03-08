BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Congresswoman Carol Miller is reaffirming her stance on the Southern border after taking a trip to Del Rio, Texas last week.

“Our borders are too porous and we have got to secure our borders and work on good immigration policy to help people that want to be members and citizens of our country,” Miller said.

Congresswoman Carol Miller recently took a tour of the Del Rio International Bridge, viewing the United States’ Southern border. She said a lack of action at the Southern border is impacting the opioid epidemic and incidents of human trafficking in the country. Customs and Border Patrol seized 11,201 pounds of fentanyl from all border points in 2021.

Miller joined 116 Republicans in a letter to President Biden asking him to take action at the border, citing the opioid epidemic as a primary concern. She said these issues have to be led by a bipartisan Congress, something she says is far from easy.

“Drug addiction is a bipartisan issue, human trafficking is a bipartisan issue so it is a matter of getting both sides to work together to solve the problem,” Miller said.

Her priorities are securing the border and providing funding, resources and staffing to border patrol agencies.

“They are understaffed and so, it all revolves about concentrating funding and what needs to go on with law enforcement,” Miller said.

Miller said the immigration process takes time and allocating more funding to these agencies will create for flexibility for people crossing the border to go through that process.