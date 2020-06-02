Conquering obstacles finds Alex Ormandy a new home for the next four years

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — For Alex Ormandy, his high school soccer experience was not ordinary. Freshman year, Shady Spring High School did not have a soccer team, due to the fact they did not have enough players. His senior year, he was sidelined for most of the season with a tibia fibula break — A break, head Coach Michael Manning said, was scary for Ormandy and the team.

“From a broken leg and then being able to advance and go to college, that is just a great opportunity for Alex,” Manning said.

Ormandy did not just have to overcome a broken leg, he also had to overcome finding a school and committing to playing in the middle of a pandemic, a time when recruiting rules are different then normal.

“Text and email. It was just kind of slow passed with trying to deliver messages and everything waiting for a response it just kind of played out how it is,” Ormandy said.

On Monday, June 1, Ormandy commited to further his academic and atheltic career at Concord University.

“It had my best interest,” Ormandy said. “It was close to home. It was close to my friends, to be able to still play soccer with them. [I’d] still be able to do everything I needed, but very close to us.”

Ormandy also said he is looking forward to getting to enjoy a good college season with his new team and coaches.