BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Construction of the new Stratton Elementary School in Beckley will be completed in the next six months.

During an update on school construction projects, one of Raleigh County Schools’ most anticipated building projects should be complete the week of June 12 just prior to the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Once the new elementary school is complete, the demolition of the current Stratton Elementary, located in front of the new building, will begin.