Construction plans for new Bluefield Area Transit transfer station officially approved

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The construction of a new Bluefield Area Transit transfer station is officially set in stone after two years of planning.

The $2.3 million in funding was provided by the Federal Transit Administration. It will allow the new facility to come to life on a vacant lot located along Bluefield Avenue.

When drawing up blueprints and conducting analyses, Director, Patrick McKinney, and Bluefield City Attorney, Colin Cline, wanted comfort and safety for passengers to be a priority.

“It will be fully enclosed with handicap accessible restrooms, air conditioning and heating, they’ll be a security office,” Cline said.

“It’ll have an outlet for the buses, as well as offices for our police department,” McKinney added. “We’re also hoping the Greyhound joins us there too.”

This is opposed to their current remodeled gas station on the corner of Princeton Ave. that does not have bathrooms and is completely outdoors.

The system covers seven routes in Mercer County and two in McDowell, on which roughly 220,000 riders per year rely. McKinney explained both drivers and passengers deserve this upgrade.

“There’s only two in the state that compare to this,” McKinney said. “It’s just something that we’re really looking forward to.”

McKinney hopes to break ground by the end of the summer or early fall. It is estimated to be about an 18 month project.