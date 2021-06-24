Construction underway for new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Construction of the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is now underway.

Next week, workers will begin to dig holes to put the footers in, so they can start the building process. The ten million dollar project is more than double the size of the current sheriff’s department.

“We got the footers poured, and then you will start to see the walls going up,” Dave Tolliver, Raleigh County Commissioner said.

The new sheriff’s department will be near the Dr. Pepper plant in Beckley.