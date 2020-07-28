Construction will close fishing area below dam in Summers County

The area immediately below Bluestone Dam in Hinton, West Virginia will be closed to the public beginning Friday, July 31, 2020 due to construction.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the closure will begin Friday, July 31, 2020. It will be closed for safety reasons due to construction.

Officials said the area being closed extends 300 feet below the weir in the water at the foot of the stilling basin downriver from the dam.

The access road to the handicap-accessible fishing pier and the fishing pier will also be closed on the west side of the New River, as construction crews will begin to work in that area, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The walking path along the east side of the New River in Bellepoint Park will also be closed due to the construction.

