Contaminated cash may be spreading coronavirus, WHO warns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The World Health Organization is warning that cash contaminated with the coronavirus may be helping the virus spread globally.

In a recent interview, the WHO told The Telegraph that the public should avoid using paper currency and instead opt for contactless payments.

According to WHO, coronavirus may stick to banknotes for several days, potentially increasing the chance of contracting the virus.

If you do handle cash, you are advised to wash your hands with warm soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Back in February, China’s central bank announced its plans to destroy most of the banknotes collected by stores, hospitals, and buses in areas hardest hit by the virus in an effort to contain the illness.

The South China Morning Post reported that the government in other areas of the country had been ordered to remove incoming paper currency from circulation and replace it with new cash, as well as keep that cash under quarantine for 2 weeks and disinfect it at high temperatures with UV light before returning it to the hands of the public.

