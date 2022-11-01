LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Exciting news if you’re traveling to, or from, the Greenbrier Valley in the near future.

After months of searching, the Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg has a new carrier.

Contour Airlines, a partner of American Airlines, landed their first of many flights into the Greenbrier Valley Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Contour will run routes from Lewisburg to Charlotte, North Carolina and back, giving travelers in the Greenbrier Valley easy access to the major travel hub.

Airport Director Brian Belcher said he hopes the partnership with Contour will attract more people to fly in and out of Lewisburg.

“I hope that we can attract people from not just this local community, but from farther out,” said Belcher. We think we’re the airport that can serve the western part of Virginia because we’re so close. We’d like to see those customers use the airport.”

Contour will keep a full-time mechanic on staff at the airport and offers fares starting at $59 each way.

CEO Matt Chaifetz said his company prides itself on offering passengers significantly more legroom on their flights.

“I think folks will love our aircraft. We’ve removed rows of seats and re-spaced the rows so that every row has 36 inches of legroom, which is about what you’d get in first class on most domestic flights,” Chaifetz told 59News.

Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher said she’s excited about the potential tourism dollars Contour can help bring to the area. She also added, as someone who lives in Greenbrier County, she’s thrilled with the travel options available to her through Contour’s partnership with the American Airlines hub in Charlotte.

“Usually for me to travel I drive to Charlotte. So this is going to be an absolutely wonderful asset for me to be able to travel. I’ve already got a ticket to fly out of here at the end of the month and I’m really excited,” Tincher said. “It was a really smooth process and I think it’s going to be really great for all of our passengers who fly through Lewisburg.”