LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A familiar airline will be making stops in our region, flying into and out of Greenbrier Valley Airport.

Contour Airlines, a partner of American Airlines, will be starting twice-daily flights to Charlotte, North Carolina on November 1st this year. Contour is adding Greenbrier as its third airport to serve our area, in addition to flying out of Beckley and Parkersburg.

Contour was chosen from four different airlines with the Department of Transportation seeing them as the best option for the region.

Airport Director Brian Belcher talked about the quality of air travel the new airline brings.

“They provide jet service, its very comfortable. They’re, they’re, they’ve been very reliable,” Belcher said. “They serve the Beckley and Parkersburg markets in West Virginia. And they’ve been very reliable in those, in those cities so we’re excited to have them.”

With a new airline offering services to our area, a potential increase in tourism has local businesses excited.

“I think, the business owners themselves, we can really form new connections with people,” said Shaye Gadomski, owner of A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg. “If they come here once, they might enjoy their stay and come back at a later day and bring more family and friends. You know, just make it a yearly visit.”

Tickets will cost just $49 each way and are available for purchase starting September 21, 2022, on Contour’s website.