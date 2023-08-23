MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– Mount Hope officials and community members discussed the demolition of a controversial retaining wall in a public meeting on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The Mount Hope Housing Authority had torn down and rebuilt one of the walls in question, believing it wasn’t a part of the Historic District. The wall was said to be unsafe and in need of replacement, especially for those living nearby.

“It was really obvious that the other wall was unsafe, I mean you could actually see it,” said Wauketa Okoli, a Mount Hope resident. “It was falling apart, you know, things were falling down.”

After learning the wall is located in the historic district, however, protocol required a meeting for public comment, among other procedures.

“In order for funding to be allocated for the demolition of a property in a national historic district using federal and state funds, they have to go through a series of hoops,” said David Sibray, a board member of the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia. “The State Historic Preservation Office has to weigh in on the appropriateness of the demolition of this historic property.”

Many are still divided on the issue- with some wanting to keep it untouched for its historical significance- and others thinking it adds to the value of the area.

“Visually, it’s a huge upgrade to the community,” said Okoli. “When you come down that road, it’s beautiful the new wall that they’ve created.”

After this meeting, the State Historic Preservation Office will make suggestions on how to proceed. In the meantime, all demolition will stop until further steps can be taken.