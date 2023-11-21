PRINCETON (WVNS) – Deep frying Turkey is becoming a tradition for many families on Thanksgiving. While this way of cooking is becoming more popular, there are safety risks.

Deep frying the Thanksgiving turkey may be a faster way to get the food to the table, but deep fryers have the potential to cause fires.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are 5 deaths, 60 injuries, and 15 million dollars in property damage on average.

Ashley Peyton, Firefighter at Princeton Fire Department, says there are a few steps to prevent a fire from happening.

“It is important to keep the deep fryer away from the house, make sure the turkey is fully thawed, make sure you are not stuffing anything in the turkey that you are deep frying,” said Peyton to 59News.

When using a deep fryer to cook your Thanksgiving turkey, make sure to be cautious.