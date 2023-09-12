Tonight keeps the chances for a few showers around, especially before midnight. A bit of a breeze should prevent too much fog from forming. We’ll see low temperatures dip back into the middle to upper 50s.

Wednesday has a pattern that is reminiscent of fall, with gloomy conditions likely during the first half of the day with a northwest flow behind Tuesday’s cold front. This will likely give us periods of drizzle for the first half of the day, especially over the mountains, but we’ll see a slow clearing trend take place during the afternoon. High temperatures will be chilly for this time of the year, as the mercury only climbs into the middle to upper 60s! The coolest high temperature every recorded in Beckley for September 13th is 66 degrees and we’ll challenge that!

Thursday’s headline weather-wise will be the chill, as temperatures Thursday morning will be in the middle 40s to begin! That’s not close to the record – Beckley’s record low for September 14th is a freezing 29 degrees – but it’ll be well below our average of 56 degrees as we will wake up with temperatures in the middle 40s across the region. You better bet there will be some pockets of temperatures near cold enough to frost up in the mountains! Plenty of sunshine will allow a nice rebound as we will see highs make a run to near 70 degrees under mostly sunny conditions.

Friday continues the sunny trend, as well as the warmer trend with high temperatures around 70 under mostly sunny skies after beginning the day all the way down into the middle 40s! High school football looks great weather-wise but bring the coats as temperatures will fall quickly after sunset.

Saturday is yet another wonderful day in southern West Virginia weather-wise, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s.

Sunday brings the risk for a couple of isolated showers late in the day as our next storm system looks to scoot toward the region with high in the middle 70s.

Monday provides the potential for a few scattered showers with our next system moving into the region in early. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday brings back the sunshine with high pressure in control, with highs in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, temperatures for the following week look to be near normal for this time of year in the middle 70s. We are now in the peak timeframe for hurricane season – so we’ll be watching the tropics closely for any developing systems that could eventually impact our areas. For those outdoor plans, the StormTracker 59 free app has your forecast for your location, the interactive radar that will allow you to zoom to your town and much more at the push of a button to keep you updated and informed while you’re away from the home.

TONIGHT

Few showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with drizzle early, clearing late. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny, cool fall-like feel! Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny – beautiful end to work week! Highs around 70.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY

Few showers possible early. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Nice! Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny – another nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.