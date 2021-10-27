Cool Ridge man taken into custody following alleged home burglary

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement in Raleigh County is investigating an alleged burglary in Ghent.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were sent to a home on Odd Road on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, regarding a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the deputies said the homeowner walked into his home to a burglary in progress.

In a release, deputies stated the homeowner confronted Francis Combs, of Cool Ridge, who allegedly started attacking the victim. The victim was armed with a handgun and fired in self-defense.

Deputies told 59News Combs was not injured and proceeded to run from the home. He was taken into custody.

Stick with 59News as this is an ongoing investigation.