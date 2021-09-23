Cooler start to Fall, slowly clearing Thursday

Thursday morning will be a bit of a wake-up call. Morning lows will tank back into the 40s for most. Highs during the afternoon as our front pull away will struggle into the 60s. Leftover showers will be likely through the morning hours, they will slowly taper off during the rest of the day as clouds break up.

Overnight we’ll get chilly again with most of us working our way down to the low 40s and even the upper 30s across the highest elevations. How cold we get is very dependent on how calm our winds get as high pressure takes control, even a little bit of wind could keep us a few degrees warmer than we could have been!

Friday it more feels more like mid-fall than the third day of fall. Highs in the mid-60s and winds out of the ENE will definitely give us a nice crisp fall day. The sun will make a bit of a difference but now that it is getting lower in the sky more and more each day it is quickly losing its effectiveness.

Saturday, as another upper-level system passes to our north we run the risk of an isolated shower through the afternoon and overnight into Sunday. This will also bring in a touch more cloud cover than the previous day but some sun is still expected. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday, an isolated shower is possible in the early morning hours but the rest of the day should remain dry and clear as a fresh round of drier air moves in. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday, a few clouds but otherwise mostly sunny. We’ll start off a bit milder in the upper 40s, but there will still be a noticeable chill to the air. We will warm up into the low to mid 70s, the first day in the 70s for a few days at this point for many of us.

Tuesday, a few showers along a weak cold front look likely during the daytime. Not everyone will see rain, but a few will get a quick spritz. A shift to more southerly winds will spring us into the mid-70s.

Wednesday, we’re still a bit cloudy but for the most part, we should be dry outside of a stray shower which we can’t rule out just yet. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

In the extended forecast we’re keeping temperatures mild for now, it is likely we’ll see some bigger adjustments through this timeframe in the next week or so as the forecast begins to zero in.

As we transition into fall, our weather becomes a bit messy with big temperature swings and some active weather. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

THURSDAY:

AM Sprinkles, Sunshine PM. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

A few isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Clear skies. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

More like fall. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers return. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clear & Cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still cool and dry. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

FRIDAY:

An isolated shower. Highs in the low 70s.