BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is a need for cooling centers in southern West Virginia as July temperatures break record high temperatures, United Way of Southern West Virginia Executive Director Trena Dacal said Friday, July 28, 2023.

Dacal said, based on her own research, there are no cooling stations or centers where people can go to escape heat.

High temperatures can be dangerous for those with no air conditioning and those with housing insecurity.

“We know about the dangers of the extreme heat, just like with the extreme cold, to those who are housing insecure,” said Dacal, whose group coordinates warming stations during the cold months. “We would be happy to coordinate volunteers and do trainings for any organization that would like to open those cooling centers to allow some folks to get in, out of that extreme weather.”

Dacal said her group will work with churches, organizations and city government to establish cooling centers, which are usually a building or bus with air conditioning, cold drinks and ice.

She urged those who do not have access to safe temperatures at home to call the United Way 211 hotline for resources.