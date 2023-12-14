BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As someone who has felt loss very keenly, I know that grief can be an extremely difficult thing to cope with, especially around the holiday season.

And for those who have lost a loved one, or are having to watch a loved one struggle with a terminal illness, the holidays feel bleak.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia is intimately familiar with the grieving process, and Jeri Knowlton, Director of Public Relations, says, “For a lot of people, this may be their first Christmas without a loved one, or even, with a loved one who is terminally ill. And it’s always important to us as Hospice of Southern West Virginia to ensure that we’re providing compassionate care to those with life-limiting illness…physically, spiritually, and emotionally.”

However, families can also find moments of joy in their grief.

“I think what we try to do is really empower our families to experience this first Christmas without a loved one the way that feels natural to them. And so, if joy is what comes natural then we want you to feel comfortable experiencing a holiday with joy.” said Knowlton.

Most importantly, holidays are a time of memory. So remember your loved ones in their happiest times, and know that there is a light at the end of all of the darkness.