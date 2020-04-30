CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bureau for Children and Families is issuing a one-time emergency low income energy assistance program supplemental payment of $100 to both heating source vendors and program participants to offset fuel expenses.
The one-payment will take the place of emergency program funds and should be received by participants at the end of May. The payment will be automatic. No termination notice will be required
“This payment is another effort to help West Virginia’s low-income families offset additional costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families.
For additional information, call DHHR’s Customer Services Hotline: 1-877-716-1212.
- US jobless claims soar past 30 million; Europe reeling also
- Still Dreary and Cool Tonight
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: DHHR to issue one-time low-income energy assistance payment
- Stay at Home order to be lifted on Monday, replaced with “Safer at Home” order
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: ACLU calls for halt to evictions statewide