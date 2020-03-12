CORONAVIRUS: New visitor restrictions at Beckley VA hospital

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley VA Medical Center announced changes to their visitation rules in light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). They are limiting access and screening for Veterans and visitors.

As of Thursday, March 12, 2020, no visitors will be allowed access to Hospice on the fourth Floor or the Community Living Center on the sixth floor. This will continue until further notice. If there are extenuating circumstances, each situation will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

At the main campus, access to the VAMC is restricted to the Emergency Department entrance. All other doors are secured. The following events and group meetings are postponed until a possible later date:

VBA Regional Claims Clinic – March 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veteran Town Hall – March 17 at 5 p.m.

Social Work Conference – March 23 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vietnam Veterans Day (Traveling Memorial Wall and Picnic) – March 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Project Healing Waters fly fishing group will not be meeting at the facility until further notice.

Administrators stated in a news release their goal is to protect patients and staff, prepare for any possible influx of patients with suspected/confirmed COVID-19, and limit the spread of COVID-19 transmission. All staff and visitors are reminded to wash their hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

The changes to the visitation rules do not affect scheduled appointments. Patients are asked to arrive a few minutes early to allow for a brief screening process. Veterans are asked if they have flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath to call the Beckley VAMC at 304-255-2121, choose #3 or ext. 8003 before visiting the medical center or the clinics in Princeton, Virginia and Greenbrier County.