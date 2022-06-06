PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–June 6, 2022, marks the anniversary of D-Day when US troops stormed Normandy.

It was named Operation Overload and was the largest amphibious invasion in military history. About 156,000 combined troops of US and British soldiers charged the beaches in France to take the country back from Germany.

Elijah Willshire, a History Major at Bluefield University and Intern at the Mercer County War Museum said he doesn’t think an invasion like that could happen again.

“I personally don’t think that there’s going to be another one like this. Given the technology and this day in age, it is so vastly superior to what we had then. I don’t think D-Day, something like D-Day will ever happen again,” Willshire said.

