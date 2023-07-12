BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The majority of Beckley Common Council wants Council members to decide the amount of a pay raise for Beckley Police Department at the next Council meeting, according to a series of emails obtained by 59News.

During the regular meeting on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Council voted against a $2,500 annual pay raise for all officers, with Ward 3 Councilman Robert Dunlap calling for an $8,000 annual raise.

City manager Billie Trump said the expenditure is not sustainable and would increase the police department’s annual budget by half a million dollars annually.

Mayor Rob Rappold, who is not permitted to vote except in cases to break a deadlock, also seemed to be in favor of the $2,500 raise, which Trump suggested.

Council voted to table the item and to conduct additional informational workshops on the city budget.

In an email obtained by 59News, Dunlap called on Mayor Rob Rappold to let members of Council set the amount and vote on it during the next meeting of Council.

Dunlap copied the other six members of the Council to the email.

In emailed replies to Dunlap, at-large Council members Sherrie Hunter and Cody Reedy and Ward 5 Councilwoman Janine Bullock appeared to agree with Dunlap’s request.

“We already workshopped this matter,” Dunlap said on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. “Finances and financial statements were already provided, and whenever I arrived at the amount I arrived at, which was different than what was on the agenda, I believe it was fair. I believe it’s what we can work with, with our current finances, through out sales tax, and, what have you. What I’d like to see is, I’d like to see the mayor put this on the agenda for the next Council meeting, without a specific dollar amount.”