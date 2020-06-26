Counselors celebrate end of 4-H camp in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Volunteer counselors in Beckley celebrated the last day of a local summer camp by handing out some sweet treats to their children.

Friday, June 26, 2020 was the last day of the five week WVU Extension Service 4-H Camp in Raleigh County. While COVID-19 forced the camp to go virtual this year, children and their families were able to pick up free cinnamon roles Friday morning as a parting treat.

Raleigh County 4-H agent, Barbie Little, said she was more than proud of the way the children and staff handled all of the adjustments during the pandemic.

“‘Extension agents from across the state came together and created activities, and we were able to share those and campers could do those virtually, or they print them out and do them and submit a proof of completion,” Little said.

Children who also met all required activities received a one-time, commemorative headband.

4-H is one of the largest youth development programs in the United States. Their programs involve more than 6.5 million young people and more than half a million volunteers.