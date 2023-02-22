CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Diabetes rates have been on the rise for the last two decades, and show no sign of abating. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 11.3% of the U.S. population suffers from diabetes—though many of those affected do not know they have the chronic illness.

Diabetes was the 8th leading cause of death in 2020, but the disease does not impact all Americans equally. Instead, variables like poverty level, geographic region, and race all influence diabetes rates, meaning some Americans are disproportionately impacted by the disease.

The Southeastern portion of the U.S. has a particularly high concentration of counties with elevated diabetes rates, with parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Texas, and nearly all of Louisiana, along with other states, facing some of the highest rates. Studies have shown that lack of access to healthy, affordable foods and health care services, exposure to environmental toxins, and other health hazards associated with poverty and systemic racism contribute to the increased likelihood of developing diabetes. These same conditions also mean that poor, non-white Americans are more likely to endure complications and have higher mortality rates from diabetes than wealthier white Americans with the disease.

The proportion of young people with diabetes is projected to increase over the next several decades, with racial, geographic, and socioeconomic disparities only growing larger if trends continue. Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified the counties in West Virginia with the highest percentage of adults with diabetes. Ties were broken by the broader Quality of Life rank provided by the analysis, which includes other poor physical and mental health indicators. The age-adjusted diabetes rate was obtained through the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

1 / 25

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Grant County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (1 point less than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #26

— Quality of life rank: #32

— Length of life rank: #18

– Estimated county population: 11,510

2 / 25

OZinOH // Flickr

#24. Wetzel County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (1 point less than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #28

— Quality of life rank: #33

— Length of life rank: #23

– Estimated county population: 14,904

3 / 25

Bitmapped // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Mason County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (1 point less than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

— Quality of life rank: #34

— Length of life rank: #39

– Estimated county population: 26,335

4 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Lewis County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (1 point less than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

— Quality of life rank: #35

— Length of life rank: #36

– Estimated county population: 15,805

5 / 25

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Cabell County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (1 point less than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

— Quality of life rank: #36

— Length of life rank: #51

– Estimated county population: 91,589

6 / 25

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Taylor County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (1 point less than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #38

— Length of life rank: #14

– Estimated county population: 16,699

7 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Nicholas County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (1 point less than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #36

— Quality of life rank: #40

— Length of life rank: #35

– Estimated county population: 24,340

8 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Gilmer County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #5

— Quality of life rank: #7

— Length of life rank: #4

– Estimated county population: 7,811

9 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Summers County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

— Quality of life rank: #37

— Length of life rank: #43

– Estimated county population: 12,444

10 / 25

Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Raleigh County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

— Quality of life rank: #39

— Length of life rank: #49

– Estimated county population: 72,920

11 / 25

Famartin // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Fayette County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

— Quality of life rank: #41

— Length of life rank: #41

– Estimated county population: 42,062

12 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Braxton County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

— Quality of life rank: #42

— Length of life rank: #24

– Estimated county population: 13,702

13 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Wirt County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

— Quality of life rank: #43

— Length of life rank: #31

– Estimated county population: 5,705

14 / 25

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Wayne County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

— Quality of life rank: #44

— Length of life rank: #44

– Estimated county population: 39,054

15 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Clay County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #49

— Quality of life rank: #45

— Length of life rank: #48

– Estimated county population: 8,341

16 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

#10. Mercer County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #48

— Quality of life rank: #46

— Length of life rank: #47

– Estimated county population: 58,258

17 / 25

Richie Diesterheft from Chicago, IL, USA // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Roane County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

— Quality of life rank: #47

— Length of life rank: #42

– Estimated county population: 13,482

18 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Calhoun County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

— Quality of life rank: #48

— Length of life rank: #6

– Estimated county population: 6,945

19 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Lincoln County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #51

— Quality of life rank: #49

— Length of life rank: #52

– Estimated county population: 20,043

20 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Webster County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

— Quality of life rank: #50

— Length of life rank: #37

– Estimated county population: 8,058

21 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Boone County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #52

— Quality of life rank: #51

— Length of life rank: #50

– Estimated county population: 21,055

22 / 25

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Wyoming County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #50

— Quality of life rank: #53

— Length of life rank: #46

– Estimated county population: 20,123

23 / 25

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Logan County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 14% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #54

— Quality of life rank: #52

— Length of life rank: #54

– Estimated county population: 31,688

24 / 25

Canva

#2. Mingo County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 14% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #53

— Quality of life rank: #54

— Length of life rank: #53

– Estimated county population: 22,951

25 / 25

Coal town guy // Wikimedia Commons

#1. McDowell County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 17% (4 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #55

— Quality of life rank: #55

— Length of life rank: #55

– Estimated county population: 16,916