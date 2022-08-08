(Stacker) — The COVID-19 pandemic, rising inflation and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.

But not everyone who moved in recent years went very far. Analysis of movement out of crowded cities shows that many of those leaving city centers moved into nearby suburbs in the same state, rather than making cross-country moves.

Other trends suggest that many people are sticking close to home, remaining in or moving back to the state, or even the town they were born in. Even before the pandemic, the number of younger adults living with their parents was on the rise, mostly due to financial difficulties. This economic hardship was made worse by the pandemic, and resulted in many moving back in with their parents. By the end of 2020, more than half of Americans under the age of 29 were living at home, exceeding the share of young adults living with their parents during the Great Depression.

Apart from the pandemic, many people choose not to leave the state they were raised in, for reasons ranging from wanting to be close to family to not having the resources to leave, to sticking with a lower cost of living.

In order to determine where people stay put, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born-and-bred residents in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents that were born in the state according to 2020 5-year estimates.

#55. Jefferson County

– Population: 56,922

– Born in West Virginia: 16,133 (28.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 36,818 (64.7% of population)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (10.7%), South (43.2%), West (4.2%)

– Born in another country: 2,787 (4.90% of population)

— Africa (0.53%) , Asia (1.19%), Europe (1.30%), Latin America (1.62%), North America (0.23%), Oceania (0.03%)

#54. Morgan County

– Population: 17,800

– Born in West Virginia: 5,555 (31.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 11,835 (66.5% of population)

— Midwest (4.5%), Northeast (12.9%), South (44.4%), West (4.6%)

– Born in another country: 299 (1.68% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.78%), Latin America (0.90%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#53. Hampshire County

– Population: 23,304

– Born in West Virginia: 7,724 (33.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 15,360 (65.9% of population)

— Midwest (2.1%), Northeast (7.7%), South (54.2%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 125 (0.54% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.07%), Latin America (0.19%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.00%)

#52. Mineral County

– Population: 27,047

– Born in West Virginia: 9,375 (34.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 17,400 (64.3% of population)

— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (4.8%), South (56.4%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 118 (0.44% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.20%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (0.14%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.07%)

#51. Berkeley County

– Population: 117,615

– Born in West Virginia: 40,807 (34.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 71,293 (60.6% of population)

— Midwest (4.5%), Northeast (10.7%), South (42.2%), West (3.2%)

– Born in another country: 4,456 (3.79% of population)

— Africa (0.51%) , Asia (0.74%), Europe (0.61%), Latin America (1.63%), North America (0.28%), Oceania (0.02%)

#50. Hardy County

– Population: 13,789

– Born in West Virginia: 5,237 (38.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,942 (57.6% of population)

— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (4.8%), South (47.7%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 517 (3.75% of population)

— Africa (0.25%) , Asia (3.24%), Europe (0.25%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#49. Hancock County

– Population: 29,118

– Born in West Virginia: 12,377 (42.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 16,375 (56.2% of population)

— Midwest (32.9%), Northeast (16.4%), South (5.7%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 273 (0.94% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.44%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#48. Pendleton County

– Population: 6,968

– Born in West Virginia: 3,725 (53.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,210 (46.1% of population)

— Midwest (2.3%), Northeast (3.6%), South (38.2%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 4 (0.06% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.06%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#47. Monongalia County

– Population: 106,196

– Born in West Virginia: 60,849 (57.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 38,425 (36.2% of population)

— Midwest (7.8%), Northeast (13.5%), South (12.0%), West (2.8%)

– Born in another country: 5,951 (5.60% of population)

— Africa (0.50%) , Asia (3.71%), Europe (0.58%), Latin America (0.66%), North America (0.09%), Oceania (0.06%)

#46. Brooke County

– Population: 22,162

– Born in West Virginia: 12,765 (57.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,977 (40.5% of population)

— Midwest (22.6%), Northeast (11.0%), South (5.5%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 321 (1.45% of population)

— Africa (0.18%) , Asia (0.50%), Europe (0.48%), Latin America (0.12%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.14%)

#45. Grant County

– Population: 11,565

– Born in West Virginia: 6,937 (60.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,557 (39.4% of population)

— Midwest (2.4%), Northeast (5.5%), South (30.6%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 49 (0.42% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.13%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#44. Gilmer County

– Population: 7,970

– Born in West Virginia: 4,884 (61.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,847 (35.7% of population)

— Midwest (9.8%), Northeast (9.8%), South (14.4%), West (1.7%)

– Born in another country: 217 (2.72% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (1.18%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (1.14%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#43. Monroe County

– Population: 13,344

– Born in West Virginia: 8,814 (66.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,366 (32.7% of population)

— Midwest (3.9%), Northeast (4.2%), South (24.1%), West (0.5%)

– Born in another country: 72 (0.54% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.01%), Latin America (0.53%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#42. Mason County

– Population: 26,700

– Born in West Virginia: 17,853 (66.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,373 (31.4% of population)

— Midwest (23.1%), Northeast (1.1%), South (6.4%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 346 (1.30% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.90%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.40%)

#41. Mingo County

– Population: 23,808

– Born in West Virginia: 16,060 (67.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,604 (31.9% of population)

— Midwest (6.5%), Northeast (0.4%), South (24.6%), West (0.4%)

– Born in another country: 61 (0.26% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.18%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#40. Pleasants County

– Population: 7,457

– Born in West Virginia: 5,065 (67.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,346 (31.5% of population)

— Midwest (19.1%), Northeast (2.8%), South (8.2%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 41 (0.55% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.55%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#39. Preston County

– Population: 33,610

– Born in West Virginia: 22,942 (68.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,934 (29.6% of population)

— Midwest (6.2%), Northeast (5.7%), South (16.5%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 435 (1.29% of population)

— Africa (0.09%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.80%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.01%)

#38. Ohio County

– Population: 41,875

– Born in West Virginia: 28,858 (68.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 11,987 (28.6% of population)

— Midwest (12.0%), Northeast (7.9%), South (7.3%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 814 (1.94% of population)

— Africa (0.01%) , Asia (0.59%), Europe (0.77%), Latin America (0.38%), North America (0.20%), Oceania (0.00%)

#37. Tucker County

– Population: 6,943

– Born in West Virginia: 4,914 (70.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,966 (28.3% of population)

— Midwest (5.8%), Northeast (5.0%), South (16.7%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 8 (0.12% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.12%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#36. Doddridge County

– Population: 8,499

– Born in West Virginia: 6,098 (71.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,278 (26.8% of population)

— Midwest (10.6%), Northeast (5.8%), South (9.6%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 95 (1.12% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.95%), Europe (0.08%), Latin America (0.08%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#35. Pocahontas County

– Population: 8,382

– Born in West Virginia: 6,105 (72.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,181 (26.0% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (6.0%), South (14.1%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 71 (0.85% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.13%), Europe (0.39%), Latin America (0.18%), North America (0.11%), Oceania (0.00%)

#34. Wood County

– Population: 84,387

– Born in West Virginia: 61,834 (73.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 21,224 (25.2% of population)

— Midwest (12.6%), Northeast (3.9%), South (6.4%), West (2.2%)

– Born in another country: 917 (1.09% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.51%), Europe (0.36%), Latin America (0.15%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.02%)

#33. Summers County

– Population: 12,710

– Born in West Virginia: 9,328 (73.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,239 (25.5% of population)

— Midwest (5.7%), Northeast (3.4%), South (15.1%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 81 (0.64% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.09%), Europe (0.18%), Latin America (0.37%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#32. Greenbrier County

– Population: 34,893

– Born in West Virginia: 25,777 (73.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 8,298 (23.8% of population)

— Midwest (5.9%), Northeast (3.4%), South (12.1%), West (2.4%)

– Born in another country: 542 (1.55% of population)

— Africa (0.03%) , Asia (0.72%), Europe (0.43%), Latin America (0.38%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#31. Wirt County

– Population: 5,764

– Born in West Virginia: 4,321 (75.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,379 (23.9% of population)

— Midwest (11.0%), Northeast (4.8%), South (7.0%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 11 (0.19% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#30. McDowell County

– Population: 18,083

– Born in West Virginia: 13,557 (75.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,354 (24.1% of population)

— Midwest (3.5%), Northeast (2.2%), South (17.6%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 160 (0.88% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.06%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.55%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#29. Wayne County

– Population: 39,952

– Born in West Virginia: 30,262 (75.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 9,026 (22.6% of population)

— Midwest (6.2%), Northeast (1.5%), South (13.5%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 409 (1.02% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.51%), Europe (0.24%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.04%)

#28. Taylor County

– Population: 16,817

– Born in West Virginia: 12,789 (76.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,905 (23.2% of population)

— Midwest (5.2%), Northeast (6.1%), South (9.2%), West (2.7%)

– Born in another country: 123 (0.73% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.14%), Europe (0.40%), Latin America (0.10%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

#27. Cabell County

– Population: 93,328

– Born in West Virginia: 71,203 (76.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 20,239 (21.7% of population)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (3.1%), South (9.8%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 1,342 (1.44% of population)

— Africa (0.05%) , Asia (0.92%), Europe (0.13%), Latin America (0.29%), North America (0.03%), Oceania (0.01%)

#26. Mercer County

– Population: 59,370

– Born in West Virginia: 45,574 (76.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 12,949 (21.8% of population)

— Midwest (4.3%), Northeast (2.4%), South (14.0%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 584 (0.98% of population)

— Africa (0.19%) , Asia (0.38%), Europe (0.33%), Latin America (0.02%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.03%)

#25. Braxton County

– Population: 14,032

– Born in West Virginia: 10,817 (77.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,155 (22.5% of population)

— Midwest (11.8%), Northeast (3.6%), South (6.2%), West (0.9%)

– Born in another country: 17 (0.12% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.01%), Latin America (0.09%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

#24. Randolph County

– Population: 28,763

– Born in West Virginia: 22,230 (77.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 6,257 (21.8% of population)

— Midwest (4.9%), Northeast (5.0%), South (10.8%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 132 (0.46% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.07%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.09%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

#23. Calhoun County

– Population: 7,185

– Born in West Virginia: 5,566 (77.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,570 (21.9% of population)

— Midwest (11.9%), Northeast (5.0%), South (4.2%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 43 (0.60% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.19%), Europe (0.22%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.18%), Oceania (0.00%)

#22. Raleigh County

– Population: 74,452

– Born in West Virginia: 57,761 (77.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 15,321 (20.6% of population)

— Midwest (4.5%), Northeast (2.9%), South (11.5%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 1,025 (1.38% of population)

— Africa (0.06%) , Asia (0.78%), Europe (0.21%), Latin America (0.07%), North America (0.22%), Oceania (0.03%)

#21. Upshur County

– Population: 24,451

– Born in West Virginia: 19,041 (77.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,229 (21.4% of population)

— Midwest (5.3%), Northeast (6.9%), South (8.0%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 135 (0.55% of population)

— Africa (0.21%) , Asia (0.11%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#20. Marion County

– Population: 56,233

– Born in West Virginia: 43,895 (78.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 11,339 (20.2% of population)

— Midwest (4.9%), Northeast (5.7%), South (8.4%), West (1.2%)

– Born in another country: 665 (1.18% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.51%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.42%), North America (0.02%), Oceania (0.00%)

#19. Barbour County

– Population: 16,543

– Born in West Virginia: 13,028 (78.8% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,323 (20.1% of population)

— Midwest (6.7%), Northeast (4.2%), South (8.1%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 99 (0.60% of population)

— Africa (0.11%) , Asia (0.24%), Europe (0.09%), Latin America (0.08%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.00%)

#18. Putnam County

– Population: 56,604

– Born in West Virginia: 45,088 (79.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 10,556 (18.6% of population)

— Midwest (6.2%), Northeast (3.3%), South (7.8%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 713 (1.26% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.74%), Europe (0.26%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

#17. Marshall County

– Population: 30,900

– Born in West Virginia: 24,629 (79.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,906 (19.1% of population)

— Midwest (7.6%), Northeast (4.3%), South (5.3%), West (1.9%)

– Born in another country: 258 (0.83% of population)

— Africa (0.08%) , Asia (0.36%), Europe (0.14%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.05%), Oceania (0.00%)

#16. Jackson County

– Population: 28,793

– Born in West Virginia: 23,053 (80.1% of population)

– Born in a different state: 5,297 (18.4% of population)

— Midwest (8.7%), Northeast (2.7%), South (6.3%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 279 (0.97% of population)

— Africa (0.07%) , Asia (0.58%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.13%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#15. Lewis County

– Population: 16,024

– Born in West Virginia: 12,852 (80.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,053 (19.1% of population)

— Midwest (5.5%), Northeast (3.8%), South (8.3%), West (1.5%)

– Born in another country: 60 (0.37% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.16%), Europe (0.03%), Latin America (0.19%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#14. Ritchie County

– Population: 9,747

– Born in West Virginia: 7,831 (80.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,757 (18.0% of population)

— Midwest (6.9%), Northeast (5.2%), South (5.6%), West (0.4%)

– Born in another country: 131 (1.34% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.75%), Europe (0.07%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.52%), Oceania (0.00%)

#13. Tyler County

– Population: 8,736

– Born in West Virginia: 7,021 (80.4% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,645 (18.8% of population)

— Midwest (11.1%), Northeast (3.1%), South (3.3%), West (1.3%)

– Born in another country: 34 (0.39% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.31%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.02%), North America (0.06%), Oceania (0.00%)

#12. Fayette County

– Population: 43,087

– Born in West Virginia: 34,674 (80.5% of population)

– Born in a different state: 7,982 (18.5% of population)

— Midwest (6.0%), Northeast (1.9%), South (9.2%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 215 (0.50% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.03%), Europe (0.23%), Latin America (0.12%), North America (0.08%), Oceania (0.04%)

#11. Roane County

– Population: 13,831

– Born in West Virginia: 11,144 (80.6% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,568 (18.6% of population)

— Midwest (6.6%), Northeast (5.4%), South (4.5%), West (2.0%)

– Born in another country: 33 (0.24% of population)

— Africa (0.04%) , Asia (0.04%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.16%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#10. Clay County

– Population: 8,599

– Born in West Virginia: 6,967 (81.0% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,628 (18.9% of population)

— Midwest (6.0%), Northeast (4.6%), South (7.6%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 4 (0.05% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.00%), Latin America (0.05%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#9. Harrison County

– Population: 67,620

– Born in West Virginia: 54,895 (81.2% of population)

– Born in a different state: 11,836 (17.5% of population)

— Midwest (4.1%), Northeast (4.2%), South (8.1%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 615 (0.91% of population)

— Africa (0.02%) , Asia (0.48%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.17%), North America (0.04%), Oceania (0.00%)

#8. Kanawha County

– Population: 181,014

– Born in West Virginia: 147,240 (81.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 29,874 (16.5% of population)

— Midwest (5.0%), Northeast (3.5%), South (6.5%), West (1.6%)

– Born in another country: 3,258 (1.80% of population)

— Africa (0.16%) , Asia (1.09%), Europe (0.27%), Latin America (0.21%), North America (0.07%), Oceania (0.01%)

#7. Wetzel County

– Population: 15,291

– Born in West Virginia: 12,489 (81.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,694 (17.6% of population)

— Midwest (8.4%), Northeast (3.1%), South (5.1%), West (1.0%)

– Born in another country: 70 (0.46% of population)

— Africa (0.17%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.12%), Latin America (0.16%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#6. Nicholas County

– Population: 24,857

– Born in West Virginia: 20,459 (82.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,937 (15.8% of population)

— Midwest (6.1%), Northeast (2.8%), South (5.5%), West (1.4%)

– Born in another country: 293 (1.18% of population)

— Africa (0.30%) , Asia (0.41%), Europe (0.41%), Latin America (0.06%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#5. Webster County

– Population: 8,289

– Born in West Virginia: 6,868 (82.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,408 (17.0% of population)

— Midwest (6.0%), Northeast (3.3%), South (6.9%), West (0.8%)

– Born in another country: 2 (0.02% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.02%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#4. Lincoln County

– Population: 20,617

– Born in West Virginia: 17,665 (85.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 2,800 (13.6% of population)

— Midwest (7.4%), Northeast (0.7%), South (4.9%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 78 (0.38% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.09%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#3. Boone County

– Population: 21,897

– Born in West Virginia: 18,766 (85.7% of population)

– Born in a different state: 3,064 (14.0% of population)

— Midwest (4.4%), Northeast (1.6%), South (6.9%), West (1.1%)

– Born in another country: 58 (0.26% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.00%), Europe (0.01%), Latin America (0.09%), North America (0.16%), Oceania (0.00%)

#2. Logan County

– Population: 32,593

– Born in West Virginia: 28,329 (86.9% of population)

– Born in a different state: 4,139 (12.7% of population)

— Midwest (5.5%), Northeast (0.9%), South (5.7%), West (0.6%)

– Born in another country: 39 (0.12% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.02%), Europe (0.10%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)

#1. Wyoming County

– Population: 20,890

– Born in West Virginia: 18,860 (90.3% of population)

– Born in a different state: 1,928 (9.2% of population)

— Midwest (1.6%), Northeast (0.8%), South (6.2%), West (0.7%)

– Born in another country: 99 (0.47% of population)

— Africa (0.00%) , Asia (0.29%), Europe (0.19%), Latin America (0.00%), North America (0.00%), Oceania (0.00%)