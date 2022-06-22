GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County is gearing up for what people are calling the event of the summer.

The Country Roads Grand Bash kicks off Friday, August 19, 2022, at the Summit. Friday night will be headlined by the world-famous Marshall Tucker Band.

Then Saturday the fun really gets going, with an all-day raffle where you can win a Cadillac, Harley, or a new Ford Bronco, among other prizes.

And while you’re at the Country Roads Grand Bash, you can still enjoy all the outdoor opportunities the Summit has to offer.

“Over 700,000 dollars in cash and prizes to give away,” Summit Senior Business Development Officer Kate Smallwood told 59News. “We have days worth of activities going on from ziplining, mountain biking, hiking trails, camping all weekend long, and live entertainment at night. It’s going to be so much fun.”

You could also win one of 60 guns being raffled, an 85-inch Smart TV, or even $4000 cash.