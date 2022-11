PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A national event for Veterans makes its way to Mercer County!

Operation Green Light is an initiative to light up county buildings green in support of Veterans.

This is thanks to a new national collaboration by the National Association of Counties.

The Mercer County Commission held a ceremony on Monday, November 7, 2022, to recognize local veterans and hold a lighting ceremony.

After the ceremony, the lights will stay on throughout the week.