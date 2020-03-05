County clerks remind candidates of campaign sign rules

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia primary election is coming up in May which means people are already starting to see signs pop-up in their neighborhoods. According to West Virginia State Code, political signs are not allowed on state property, including rights of ways and roadsides.

Raleigh County Clerk Donny Moore said candidates are responsible for the placement of their sings, no matter who puts the signs up for them. People who are found violating these laws can be fined up to $100 per sign.

“They can’t obstruct any type of traffic signals, stop signs or anything of that nature,” Moore said. “They can not be on a pole beside the road, you can’t go up there and nail it into there.”

Moore said if anyone has questions regarding campaign signs and the rules, visit the West Virginia Secretary of States website.

