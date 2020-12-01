County commission gives money to local convention center after gas leak

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission voted on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 to help the local conference center.

There was a gas leak at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. It cost more than $60,000 to fix that leak. Tuesday, county commissioners voted to give $10,000 to help the center.

David Tolliver, Raleigh County Commissioner, said because of the pandemic, there is not much revenue coming into the center.

“Since March, there has been no meetings or any type of dinners or really anything at the civic center. And of course with no income coming in, and then they had a huge gas leak,” Tolliver said.

The commission, City of Beckley, and Raleigh County Board of Education own the center.

According to Tolliver, the city and Board of Ed. will also be giving $10,000 each to the center.