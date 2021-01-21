County Commissioner appointed to New River Gorge Regional Development Authority board

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County Commissioner accepted another position to get involved in the community.

Greg Duckworth was appointed as the new board member for the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. The other county commissioners voted him into this position. Duckworth said he is excited to help bring jobs and opportunities to Raleigh County.

“I’m very excited for the appointment and very eager to get to work on these projects. The economic development of our county and all of southern WV is represented by this board and for me to be able to get a front row seat of what could be new and the projects that they are already working on, I get to be a part of that,” said Duckworth.

The position is a one year term and it has to be filled by a current commissioner.