PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The National Association of Counties convened recently to discuss possible solutions for the opioid crisis.

Experts and county leaders from across the country gathered to find ways to overcome community struggles with opioid use disorder.

In West Virginia, around 20% of funding is going directly to counties and municipalities to help.

Greg Puckett, Mercer County Commissioner, said he is thankful to serve on a committee where he can help bring change to his community and region.

“Ultimately, the goal is to save lives,” said Puckett. “We’ve got a problem here that cannot be addressed by just putting all the money into the treatment and recovery issues, we’ve got to put money into prevention.”

Puckett says the next major convening will be in the next few months to further discuss initiatives to help each community.