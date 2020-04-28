Couple buys Historic Bank of Renick, restores, lists for sale

RENICK, WV (WVNS) — Renick couple, Glen and Twyla Diehl, have a history of purchasing historic buildings and restoring them. In November of 2019, they bought the Historic Bank of Renick after it was vacant for nearly 70 years.

“Well, it’s part of the history of Renick,” Diehl said. “Renick was formed in 1769 and this is a very historic part of Greenbrier County. At one time, this bank was probably the most profitable banks in Greenbrier County. It was built in 1908 and opened in 1909.”

Resting on a hill near the Greenbrier River and the Greenbrier River Trail, the bank holds many of the original features inside its four walls.

“We found some stuff in the vault. We found a cream separator, what was a McCormick Deering, made by International Harvester,” Diehl said. “We found some of the old teller cages in here. We found some old coins, little bit of money, but not much.”

But that id not all the Diehls found. Checks dating back as early as 1914 and a bank book from when Renick was known as Falling Springs, West Virginia. The original ceiling inside and the tin outside are still intact, as well as original tiling and some of the wooden flooring.

So far, the couple painted and re-plastered the walls and did work on the floors. Next, they will work on uncovering the windows which were covered up with brick prior to 1950.

Now, the Diehls listed the bank for sale through Realtor Alinda Perrine.

“I think it’s really important that the originality of the bank is here,” Perrine said. “The tile floors, all of the mantle, the vault itself, I mean for those people who want to store ammunition it’s a great place. It just has so many possibilities, but the president’s office with all of the wood, the original doors, and it has a basement that’s incredible.”

Perrine said a person who wants to buy a historic landmark, like the Bank of Renick, wants the originality.

For now, the owners and Perrine said they want the bank to become a cafe for the community or even a vacation home for a small family.