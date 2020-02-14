Couple celebrates Valentine’s Day in holy matrimony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Roy Brown and Melissa Irwin traveled from Tennessee to the Raleigh County courthouse. They wanted to celebrate Valentine’s day by proving their love for each other.

“We’re getting married,” exclaimed Brown.

Roy is from Beckley, and his mom and dad were married on February 14. The couple wanted to honor them by following in the tradition.

“I told him, I said listen, when did your mom and daddy get married? He said February 14. I said let’s do that and it can be a part of your mom and daddy also,” Irwin said.

They met in high school 30 years ago, but did not fall in love at first.

“Well, she was married to somebody else,” joked Brown.

They finally got together three years ago. On the day that is all about love, these two vowed to spend forever together and they will celebrate their wedding, with a new set of wheels.

“We just got some better news. We are getting a brand new vehicle,” said Brown.

Love, a new car, and a happily ever after.