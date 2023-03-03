BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A couple was surprised at Truist Bank in Beckley when “Little Orphan Annie” serenaded them during a luncheon on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Jordan and Lauren Wooldridge were in the bank lobby for a luncheon to celebrate Lauren’s pregnancy.

The couple is expecting their first child in August, and realtors at Tim Berry Real Estate in Beckley arranged the luncheon to honor the couple.

Unknown to the couple, broker Tim Berry also hired Samantha Ingram of Sam’s Singing Telegrams to perform a song in the lobby while in character as the famous orphan.

“We were not expecting a thing, and it’s very much appreciated,” said Jordan, a Truist loan officer. “Tim reached out to me several months ago to set a ‘quote, unquote’ lunch appointment, and never did I dream it would turn into a singing telegram appointment.”

The couple will learn next month whether they should buy pink or blue.