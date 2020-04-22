Couple takes ‘Coronavirus’ themed engagement pictures after pandemic affects wedding plans

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – A couple forced to change their wedding plans decided to take new “coronavirus” themed engagement pictures.

Prezlee Dalton and her fiance, Justin Saunders, were scheduled to get married on May 9, 2020 in front of 150 guests. The pandemic forced them to have an intimate ceremony with a maximum of ten guests on that same date in order to comply with CDC guidelines.

While they were disappointed, the couple wanted to share a lighthearted photo shoot featuring toilet paper and Corona beer.

“We actually set up a phone on my timer on the kitchen island and were running around trying to pose because we didn’t want to have anyone here to take pictures,” Dalton laughed. “We just decided to make light of it and have our corona and showcase the toilet paper we still have!”

The couple plans on streaming their small ceremony on Facebook Live for their families and friends to see.

“At the end of the day, I get to marry my best friend and we’re going to make the best of it,” Dalton said.