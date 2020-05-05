Court proceedings put on hold because of COVID-19

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Supreme Court cancelled all non-emergent trial and hearings to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Some of these trials that were put on hold were for very serious offenses, and for victims and families of victims of those crimes, they want answers.

Kristen Keller is the Prosecuting Attorney for Raleigh County.

“As much as the virus is on the top of everyone’s mind, if you’ve had a family member killed, the virus recedes. It’s much more immediate and immediately painful when you’ve had a family member killed in result of crime,” Keller said.

Murder, manslaughter, sexual assault are just some of the crimes of these cases. Keller said most were rescheduled for late summer and early fall.

“There’s no legal resolution. So, the tragedy just lingers,” Keller said.

Some defendants from those cases, are awaiting trial from the comfort of their own home.

“To me, it’s just inexcusable. I just don’t understand,” Crystal Tucker said.

Crystal Tucker’s son, Jalen Tucker, was killed in a DUI accident more than a year ago. The trial was originally scheduled for April, but was moved to August. The man who allegedly committed the crime is not behind bars, keeping the wound open for Crystal and her family.

“We have not received justice. Because my son’s life was taken. And it was solely because of a reckless, senseless irresponsible act of a man, who now has not even been punished,” Tucker said.

For now, Jalen Tucker’s family waits for the day that man faces a jury. Keller said he wants to remind families like them that their time will come, too.

“They are not forgotten. Their deceased family members are not forgotten.”