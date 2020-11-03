Courthouse staff prepare for election day

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On the day before election day, Raleigh County Courthouse staff passed out supplies to the different polling places. They are expecting a big turnout for the presidential election. Chief Deputy Clerk for Raleigh County Clerk Danny Moore, Cecilia Chapman, said voters should be prepared to wait.

“Well, we are expecting a good turnout for tomorrow. So, they may have to wait in line for just a bit. I don’t expect any long lines,” Chapman said.

Chapman said the busiest times are often the beginning of the day, during lunch time, and right when most people get off work. She said when voters go to their precincts, they should be wearing a mask and staff will take other precautions against COVID-19 as well.

“Each voter will get an ink pen to sign in. They will get to keep the pen. They will receive a Q-tip which they will use to make selections on their screens and then they can throw it away once they are through with it,” Chapman explained.

Voters will also need to bring a form of identification to vote, either a driver’s license or a voter registration card.

If someone planned to vote by absentee ballot, they have two options. They can bring their absentee ballot to the polling places and vote in-person instead, or they can still mail the ballot in on election day.

“As long as it has a postmark of November 3rd and it reaches us before we start canvassing the election, which is the Monday following the election, that ballot will be counted,” Chapman said.

This year, election fraud is a hot topic, but Chapman said they are not stressed about it in Raleigh County.

“A balanced system in place at the precinct. As long as the voters are presenting their ID’s, I really don’t think that’s an issue we have to deal with,” Chapman explained.