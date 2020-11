MARLINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Pocahontas County Health Department confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Administrators with the health department released a statement on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.

Of those 46 cases, 37 are inmates at Denmar, 2 are residents at the Pocahontas Center and 7 are community spread. So far, the health department confirms 117 active cases in the county.

The health department is currently doing contact tracing.