HILLTOP, WV (WVNS)– The partnership for African American churches is hosting a series of covid-19 clinics in Hilltop Friday, May 6, 2022, and Friday, May 20th. The clinic is come first serve basis from 11 a.m until 2 p.m., so need for an appointment.



Free Covid-19 tests, vaccinations, and booster shots are available to everyone in the community. Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines for ages 5 and up will be available. No insurance is required.