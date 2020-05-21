COVID-19 LATEST: Pocahontas County reports 3 new cases

CHARLESLTON WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020: There are now 70 West Virginians who have died from COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the most recent fatality is a 85-year old woman from Kanawha County.
“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
The number of positive cases rose by 26 to 1,593. There are 83,181 laboratory tests returned with a cumulative positive rate of 1.92-percent. The Pocahontas County Health Department announced three new cases in their area. Here is the breakdown of cases by county:
- Barbour (7)
- Berkeley (248)
- Boone (9)
- Braxton (2)
- Brooke (3)
- Cabell (55)
- Calhoun (2)
- Clay (2)
- Fayette (39)
- Gilmer (9)
- Grant (6)
- Greenbrier (9)
- Hampshire (12)
- Hancock (13)
- Hardy (34)
- Harrison (37)
- Jackson (135)
- Jefferson (131)
- Kanawha (205)
- Lewis (5)
- Lincoln (5)
- Logan (15)
- Marion (48)
- Marshall (26)
- Mason (15)
- McDowell (6)
- Mercer (13)
- Mineral (34)
- Mingo (3)
- Monongalia (118)
- Monroe (6)
- Morgan (17)
- Nicholas (9)
- Ohio (38)
- Pendleton (5)
- Pleasants (2)
- Pocahontas (13)
- Preston (15)
- Putnam (30)
- Raleigh (14)
- Randolph (9)
- Ritchie (1)
- Roane (8)
- Summers (1)
- Taylor (8)
- Tucker (4)
- Tyler (3)
- Upshur (6)
- Wayne (96)
- Wetzel (7)
- Wirt (4)
- Wood (48)
- Wyoming (3)
Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.