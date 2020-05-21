COVID-19 LATEST: Pocahontas County reports 3 new cases

CHARLESLTON WV (WVNS) — 10 a.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020: There are now 70 West Virginians who have died from COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) announced the most recent fatality is a 85-year old woman from Kanawha County.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

The number of positive cases rose by 26 to 1,593. There are 83,181 laboratory tests returned with a cumulative positive rate of 1.92-percent. The Pocahontas County Health Department announced three new cases in their area. Here is the breakdown of cases by county:

Barbour (7) Berkeley (248) Boone (9) Braxton (2) Brooke (3) Cabell (55) Calhoun (2) Clay (2) Fayette (39) Gilmer (9) Grant (6) Greenbrier (9) Hampshire (12) Hancock (13) Hardy (34) Harrison (37) Jackson (135) Jefferson (131) Kanawha (205) Lewis (5) Lincoln (5) Logan (15) Marion (48) Marshall (26) Mason (15) McDowell (6) Mercer (13) Mineral (34) Mingo (3) Monongalia (118) Monroe (6) Morgan (17) Nicholas (9) Ohio (38) Pendleton (5) Pleasants (2) Pocahontas (13) Preston (15) Putnam (30) Raleigh (14) Randolph (9) Ritchie (1) Roane (8) Summers (1) Taylor (8) Tucker (4) Tyler (3) Upshur (6) Wayne (96) Wetzel (7) Wirt (4) Wood (48) Wyoming (3)

Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.