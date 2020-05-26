COVID-19 precautions in place for early voting

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Early voting for the 2020 Primary Elections in West Virginia begins Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Things will look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cecilia Chapman, Chief Deputy Clerk of Raleigh County, said due to COVID-19 concerns, Raleigh County Courthouse staff will take precautions.

“We want everyone to feel safe to come out and vote,” Chapman said.

Chapman said voters and poll workers are encouraged to wear masks, but it will not be mandatory.

“It is up to them. Most of them, I think, will be wearing their masks as protection,” Chapman said.

Each person will be given a Q-tip to use on the voting machines, and will dispose of them after. Chapman said everyone will be asked to maintain their distance while waiting to cast their votes.

“The main thing is that they’re going to have to do the social distancing themselves, when they are in line waiting for assistance. We have increased the number of machines and the number of clerks helping with early voting, so we are hoping that will help cut down on the line,” Chapman explained.

Chapman said it is important COVID-19 does not discourage voters from taking part in their rights as Americans.

“Every vote does make a difference,” said Chapman.

Early voting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Voters are asked to enter through the back door on Prince Street.