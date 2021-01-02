COVID-19 restrictions put in place at Winterplace Ski Resort

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– New restrictions are put in place to help keep people safe at Winterplace Ski Resort. Administrators added these restrictions to follow the Ski Well Be Well COVID-19 plan.

Executive Director Tom Wager said if you are feeling sick, stay at home.

If you are riding the ski lift, only ride with people in your party. Wagner said all visitors must wear a face mask at all times.

“If you are sick first off stay home, don’t come out to the resort. If you do show up make sure you have a face covering on this is going to be inside as well as outside in the lift lines. Also ride the lifts with the people you came with do not ride it with anyone else,” Wagner said.

Wagner recommends using your personal vehicle as your ski lounge for the day. He said this will help limit the amount of people heading into the lounge building.