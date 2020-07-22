COVID-19 testing held for Raleigh County employees

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Because of the positive COVID-19 cases at the Raleigh County Judicial Annex, the Raleigh County Health Department took the initiative to find out if there are anymore cases.

The health department offered voluntary COVID-19 testing for all county employees from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m Wednesday, July 22, 2020. They were ready to test up to 100 people.

Judge Andrew Dimlich is a Circuit Court Judge for Raleigh County and works in the Annex.

“I went over to get tested and I’m not sure of the numbers, but I’m hoping almost everyone did,” Dimlich said.

Their goal is to get county government back to normal business.