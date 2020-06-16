COVID-19 testing set in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Testing for the coronavirus will be offered for two days in Summers County.
Testing will take place at the Freight Depot in Hinton Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The free test is available to all people in Summers County, including those who are asymptomatic. Proof of insurance is not required to get the test.
Identification such as a driver’s license, or proof of address will be required to get the test. Those under the age of 18, must have a parent or legal guardian with them. Testing will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.